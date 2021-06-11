ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A newborn fawn was spotted without its mother — but it wasn’t alone. Kally May discovered the tiny fawn with her horses on a ranch just outside of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday.
May captured a photo of one of the horses inspecting the unexpected guest.
The three horses seemed to stand by as the youngster found its footing.
Wildlife officials said to leave the fawn there and the mom should return later.
May followed the rules and “let it be,” as recommended by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
And the fawn didn’t stray too far.
“The fawn’s mama came back this morning!” May wrote on Thursday.
“It’s a very happy ending,” said Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio.