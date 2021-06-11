ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Diego Castorena was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for ramming an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s vehicle and striking a deputy. Castorena pleaded guilty to second-degree assault a few months ago.
In January 2020, deputies responded to an alleged drug deal at an apartment. Castorena arrived at the apartment in a stolen truck. Deputies blocked the truck to arrest him, but that’s when he rammed a sheriff’s vehicle and struck a deputy.
When Castorena backed up toward other deputies, one fired a weapon at him. Castorena was struck but has since was recovered.