JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person has died after a fire at a mobile home in Jefferson County on Friday. A deputy and two fire personnel were transported to the hospital for possible injuries sustained during lifesaving efforts. The fire broke out a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road.
"The fire investigation on Mount Vernon [Road] is now an active death investigation," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
The deputy and the two fire personnel were transported to a hospital as a precaution for smoke and fire related injuries. Officials said it was too early to comment on their injuries.
“Fire personnel and law enforcement will be in the area for a while,” officials stated at 11:50 a.m. “This is still an active scene and investigation.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined.