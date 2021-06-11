DENVER (CBS4) – Most of Colorado will get a break from intense heat on Friday thanks to a weak cold front. The break will be brief and even hotter weather will settle into the state next week.
Thursday was the hottest day so far this year in Denver with an official high temperature of 95 degrees recorded at DIA. It was also the eight consecutive day with above normal temperatures. June is currently more than 5 degrees above normal which is huge from a climate standpoint.
So, for many Front Range residents, the “cooler” weather on Friday will be a welcome change. The Denver Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will only reach the lower 80s Friday which is near normal for the middle of June.
Friday will also be the last day with temperatures staying anywhere close to normal for at least a week.
A large ridge of high pressure currently in Mexico will move north through the weekend. At the ridge reaches Colorado, temperatures will soar back into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.
Then, a new level of heating will develop next week and the metro area should come close to 100 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. If Denver reaches 100 degrees next week, it would be the earliest the city has reached the century mark since 2013.