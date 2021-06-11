PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado is closing next week. The community site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close on June 14.
This closure comes after more than 2 months s of vaccinations. The site is taking walkups with no appointment needed to get the COVID-19 vaccine before it closes for good.
The site will be open Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other mass vaccination sites that remain open include the Ranch in Loveland, Mesa County Public Health Office in Grand Junction, Ball Arena in Denver, the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.