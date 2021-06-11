DENVER (CBS4) — For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all the seats at Denver’s Ball Arena will be full of fans. Just over 18,000 fans will be allowed inside, which is about 90% of capacity.
Fans will still be required to wear masks if they are over the age of 2. Fans will also still be required to complete a health assessment form before entering the arena.
Standard seating from pre-pandemic times still will not be available due to NBA guidelines. Fans will still be required to keep distance from the respective benches. Therefore the arena will be operating at 90.7% capacity for NBA games.
