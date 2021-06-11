DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re a hiker in Colorado you know that June weather patterns often mean afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected. In fact in the high country the storm cycle can start as early as 9 or 10 in the morning on some days.

But this weekend the sky will be virtually cloud free as a large ridge of high pressure builds into the area. High pressure brings a sinking motion in the atmosphere and that works against the formation of widespread showers and storms.

The chance for mountain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday is about as close to zero as it gets around here. On Sunday we’ll have about a 10% chance for a few scattered storms over the mountains.

While the storms will cooperate with hiking plans statewide the air quality may not, especially in the northwest quarter of Colorado. That’s because smoke from the Pack Creek Fire in eastern Utah will be blowing into that part of the state. An alert for poor air quality remains in effect for areas from Grand Junction to Rifle and Glenwood Springs.

