DENVER (CBS4)– City Park Jazz is making a comeback this weekend. The free outdoor music concerts that draw thousands to the Denver park had been a tradition in the Mile High City for more than 30 years before it was disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.
This year's first concert will be on June 13 and they will continue through Aug. 8.
The musical performers at each concert are all locally based and they include this weekend's performance by the Burroughs, with other acts this summer that include Nelson Rangell, the Otone Brass Band and Chris Daniels & the Kings.
Andy Bercaw, President of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors, said he's excited that the "celebration of community" will be able to return. He said Denver residents "have been on their game, getting vaccinated and pulling together as a community to lift each other up." There have been nearly 550 deaths due to COVID in Denver and City Park Jazz was among the hundreds of in-person events that were either canceled or moved to a remote setup last year. Musicians that had been booked in 2020 were still paid, along with the stage crews and production crews.
See the full schedule at cityparkjazz.org.