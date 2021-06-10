SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Silverthorne due to a wildfire located about two miles east of Dillon. The Straight Creek Fire started on Thursday evening just south of the interstate.
The fire has burned 10-15 acres between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne. Drivers can take an alternate route using Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.
More resources are expected to arrive on Friday to help fight the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Officials say there are no immediate threats to structures.