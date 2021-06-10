(CBS4) – Some lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 are closed from Kipling Street to Wadsworth Boulevard because of an overnight semi truck fire. Three lanes were open at 7:30 a.m. but two were still closed.
I-70 EB: Vehicle recovery at Exit 269A – CO 121; Wadsworth Blvd. Update: left three lanes now open. Right two lanes remain blocked. Cleanup likely to continue into the afternoon. https://t.co/W6rI5dqrd6
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 10, 2021
The fire happened in the front part of the truck just before 1 a.m. close to exit 269A. That’s in Jefferson County to the west of Denver’s city limits, in the Arvada and Wheat Ridge areas.
CDOT spent the night inspecting a bridge at the crash scene and the road for any damage.
A cleanup company was clearing any remaining diesel. That effort was expected to last into the afternoon.