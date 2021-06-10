CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Some lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 are closed from Kipling Street to Wadsworth Boulevard because of an overnight semi truck fire. Three lanes were open at 7:30 a.m. but two were still closed.

The fire happened in the front part of the truck just before 1 a.m. close to exit 269A. That’s in Jefferson County to the west of Denver’s city limits, in the Arvada and Wheat Ridge areas.

CDOT spent the night inspecting a bridge at the crash scene and the road for any damage.

A cleanup company was clearing any remaining diesel. That effort was expected to last into the afternoon.

