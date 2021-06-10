DENVER (CBS4) — A new Safe Outdoor Space for people experiencing homeless is now open at Regis University in Denver. It’s the third managed campsite to open in the city.
Mayor Michael Hancock attended a dedication ceremony on Thursday morning.
The temporary camping space is in a parking lot on the campus, near Federal Boulevard and 50th Avenue.
Regis University is working with the Colorado Village Collaborative for the camp.
The 19,000-square-foot campsite can provide secured shelter for up to 60 people. Residents also get food, wellness checks and assistance finding permanent housing.
The Safe Outdoor Spaces are monitored 24 hours a day and the people who use them are screened for drug and alcohol use.