By Logan Smith

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — A person fell from a pontoon boat on Lake Estes late Thursday afternoon and has not resurfaced.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

The person was reportedly not wearing a life jacket or other form of personal flotation, according to Mike Richardson of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

Members of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s dive team were actively searching for the person at 5:45 p.m., about an hour after the incident happened, Richardson told CBS4.

Larimer County’s dive team was believed to be making its way to the scene as well.

A 2012 file photo of Lake Estes. (credit: Marsha Hobert)

Richardson said the missing person was one of four on a pontoon boat at the lake.

This story will be updated as details are made available.

 

 

