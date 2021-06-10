LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A missing 73-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment was found safe — more than 24 hours later and over 15 miles away.
Pauline Croog was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Truman Court in Louisville at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, a concerned citizen found Croog in the area of 44th Ave. and Eldridge, near Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, in Jefferson County.
It's not clear how Croog traveled the distance — or where she spent the night.
As a precaution, Croog was evaluated by medical personnel and she is now safely reunited with family, police said.
The Louisville Police Department thanked everyone who assisted in the search.
“We are grateful for the care of the community in this situation,” officials stated. “Mrs. Croog’s safe return to her family is due to the diligence and collaboration of many volunteers, citizens, first responders, and media outlets.”