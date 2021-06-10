DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re traveling in the downtown Denver area Thursday, there are some detours you’ll want to be aware of beforehand.
The first of two tower cranes supporting the Colorado Convention Center Expansion Project will arrive on site, requiring crews to close Champa Street from 14th Street to Speer Boulevard for several days.
The crane will be used to transport building materials to the roof of the Convention Center. Over the course of the project, you’ll see crews about 85 feet above ground as they construct an 80,000 square foot multipurpose room and outdoor terrace on the roof of the existing facility. The expansion will allow visitors to have views of the Denver skyline and mountains.
The Champa Street closure from 14th Street to Speer Boulevard is scheduled from Thursday, June 10, at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 13, at 5 p.m. There are also signs that will guide travelers along a detour.
The $200 million project includes $104 million from Measure 2C, passed by voters in 2015 and $129 million in Certificates of Participation (COP) issued in 2018, with repayment of the COPs derived from Tourism Improvement District revenues, a portion of the seat tax and excess revenues from the Convention Center Hotel.
Later this summer, another closure will be necessary on Champa. It is not expected to impact travel on 14th Street in front of the Convention Center.