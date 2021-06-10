Boil Water Advisory Issued Following Water Pump Failure In Castle PinesThe Castle Pines North Metro District gave its customers a "thumbs up" to resume outdoor irrigation, but the state health department asked the district to also issue a boil advisory for customers.

United Airlines' COVID Vaccine Policy Has Other Companies ConsideringIn the end, United Airlines' new policy on vaccines isn't a requirement for current workers, but it feels close. The company will be rewarding flight attendants who get shots with extra vacation days.

Dumb Friends League Fully Open And 'Unusually Full' Of DogsFor the first time since before the pandemic, all three locations of the Dumb Friends League are fully open, and employees are calling on community members to come by and adopt if they’re able to.

COVID In Colorado: 12 Counties Surpass 70% Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 DoseA total of 12 counties in Colorado have surpassed the 70% vaccination rate for the eligible population. As of Wednesday, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 people have been fully immunized.

United Airlines To Require All Future Hires To Be Vaccinated, Current Flight Crews Offered Immunization IncentivesUnited Airlines confirmed the new policy which will require future flight attendants to be vaccinated for COVID-19, while allowing current flight attendants and pilots to choose if they want to be vaccinated.

COVID Vaccine: 70% Of Denver Residents Have Received At Least 1 DoseDenver reached a milestone this week as 70% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.