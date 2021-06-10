Denver officially hit 95 degrees on Thursday, making it our hottest day of the year so far!
We’ve had a hot start to June, with above average temperatures almost all month. We get a quick reprieve from the heat on Friday as a cold front works through the state. This will knock us down to the low 80s, which is where we should be this time of year.
That relief won't last for long. The 90s return for the weekend, with the upper 90s roaring back by early next week. We will be close to 100 by Monday and Tuesday. A heat wave has settled in, and minus Friday, we are in for a long stretch of hot weather.
Our drought monitor was updated on Thursday, with good and bad news.
Eastern Colorado continues to see improvement, with just under 55% of the state now drought free. It's a totally different story out west, where the exceptional drought grew 1% in the last week. Just under 18% of the state, all in western Colorado, is under exceptional drought.
Colorado stays overall very dry for the next few days, not what we need with drought conditions like this.