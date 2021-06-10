BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No one was seriously hurt after a small plane crashed in Boulder County on Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Highway 287 and Isabelle Road.
A flight instructor and student were onboard the plane and are expected to be okay, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the flight took off from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
Officials tell CBS4 the plane leaked about 46 gallons of fuel. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed southbound lanes of Highway 287 for the cleanup.
The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate the cause of the crash.