(CBS4) – For the first time since the 1940s, wolf pups have been confirmed to be living in Colorado in the wild. Sightings of three pups were made this month by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff members.
So far there have been no photos or video taken of the pups.
The wolf pups are in a den in north-central Colorado with two collared wolves. Those wolves are known as M2101 (“John”) and F1084 (“Jane”).
The observations were made by two different staff members at different times from a long distance away. Wildlife biologist Libbie Miller said in a statement the CPW is “continuing to actively monitor this den site while exercising extreme caution so as not to inadvertently jeopardize the potential survival of these pups.”
A wolf litter generally consists of four to six 6 pups, according to the CPW.
