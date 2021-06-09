CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) — The water provider for the City of Castle Pines west of Interstate 25 suffered an overnight equipment failure and is asking all commercial and residential customers to conserve water until further notice.

The request specifically asks they completely eliminate any outdoor irrigation.

Ken Smith, spokesman for the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District, told CBS4 the district has already shut off irrigation to the area’s parks, trails and open space that it provides water for.

“We’re are leading by example,” Smith said.

Residents woke up Wednesday morning to declining water service or none at all. While some lower-elevation customers may see a slow return of water pressure this afternoon, Smith said those customers on higher ground may have low water pressure probably throughout this afternoon, in the worst case, perhaps until early Thursday morning.

Three pumps in interconnect pipeline pump station “shorted out” despite built-in redundancies, Smith described. One of the three has been brought back online, but it is the smallest pump of the three.

The district serves 3,500 customers in the city and areas immediately to the north (a different entity serves Castle Pines Village to the south). Ten thousand live within the district, according to its website.

Smith said the district owns renewable rights to water that originates in the Mosquito Range near Alma, Colorado, flows to the Front Range in the South Platte to Chatfield Reservoir, and is treated by the Centennial Sanitation District that serves Highlands Ranch.

The interconnect station is point where the district receives CSD’s water and begins its distribution to the district system.

CPNMD sent out the following statement to its customers mid-afternoon Wednesday: