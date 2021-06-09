DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Wednesday, Alec McKinney, who previously pleaded guilty in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, continued his testimony in Devon Erickson‘s murder trial. You can watch the live stream from the courtroom on CBSN Denver.
McKinney, a trans boy, was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole last summer.READ MORE: Rafting Companies Make The Most Of Low Water Levels In Colorado's High Country
Erickson’s defense claims McKinney forced Erickson to participate in the shooting.
On Wednesday, McKinney testified that he did not threaten Erickson and that Erickson agreed to go through with their plan.
McKinney said they were both upset because Erickson’s girlfriend, who was also McKinney’s friend, was upset with them and they felt they’d “lost her.” McKinney said that was the “pushing point” in their decision to go through with the shooting.READ MORE: Weld County EF-1 Tornado Was Probably The Most Photographed In Colorado History
On Tuesday, McKinney that he and Erickson planned to kill everyone in Room 107. McKinney said he would take the blame and Erickson would look like a hero.
Kendrick Castillo was killed while trying to subdue Erickson after he allegedly pulled a gun in Room 107 on May 7, 2019.
Fellow students Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones also rushed to disarm the gunman. Jones was shot twice and survived. Bialy was not injured.MORE NEWS: Missing Woman: 73-Year-Old Pauline Croog Last Seen Tuesday Night In Louisville