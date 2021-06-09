LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials in Lone Tree issued a warning about bears in the area.
We're getting reports of bear sightings in Heritage Hills. We suspect it's the same bear spotted in the Carriage Club area the night before (see video). Please keep your trash indoors and bring down bird feeders. If you spot this bear, call Colorado Parks & Wildlife immediately! pic.twitter.com/31SWWA3v6T
— City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) June 9, 2021
“We’re getting reports of bear sightings in Heritage Hills. We suspect it’s the same bear spotted in the Carriage Club area the night before,” officials tweeted.
“Please keep your trash indoors and bring down bird feeders. If you spot this bear, call Colorado Parks & Wildlife immediately!” officials stated.