SCL Health Breaks Ground On Facility To Replace Lutheran Medical Center At Clear Creek CrossingSCL Health broke ground Tuesday on a new hospital in Wheat Ridge. The facility will replace Lutheran Medical Center at Clear Creek Crossing.

COVID Vaccine: 70% Of Denver Residents Have Received At Least 1 DoseDenver reached a milestone this week as 70% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MSU Denver To Offer Scholarship Drawings For COVID Vaccinated StudentsMetropolitan State University of Denver announced on Wednesday a scholarship drawing as an incentive for students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Dave Hnida: 'No HIPAA Jail' For Asking About Vaccination StatusColorado has dropped the statewide mask mandate for anyone who is fully vaccinated, leaving businesses to rely on the honor method for unmasked customers. Dr. Dave Hnida addressed the legality of asking someone their vaccination status.

Who You Going To Call About Comeback Cash?The State of Colorado has a new way you can find out if your name is registered for the Comeback Cash drawing. There is now a hotline phone number you can call to find out if your vaccine has been registered.

Dr. Dave Hnida: COVID Can Wreck Kids' LivesA recent study shows teens who come down with COVID-19 often get sick enough to be in the hospital, be put in the intensive care units and in some cases, even put on respirators or ventilators.