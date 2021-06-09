(CBS4) – Scott Kimball, a notorious serial killer serving a 70 year sentence for four murders, has been quietly transferred out of Colorado to a prison in Florida according to a CBS4 investigation, but the reasons remain unclear.
Responding to an inquiry from CBS4, Annie Skinner, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections, wrote "I can confirm that Mr. Kimball was transferred to another facility via interstate compact."
But the prison spokesperson did not answer additional questions about the reasons for the move, where Kimball was sent or when the move occurred.
But the prison spokesperson did not answer additional questions about the reasons for the move, where Kimball was sent or when the move occurred.

Colorado's Department of Corrections website now shows no information at all for Kimball and no record of him ever being an inmate.
CBS4 found Scott Kimball, 54, housed at a high security federal prison in Coleman, Florida. His release date is listed as Jan. 7, 2082. USP Coleman is home to 1,289 inmates according to a federal website.
Kimball, who was born in Boulder, had acted as an FBI informant but later pleaded guilty to four murders. Authorities suspect he may have committed even more killings.
In 2017, Kimball was charged with attempting to escape from a Colorado prison. Court records show he pleaded guilty in that case in 2020.