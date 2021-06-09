WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– SCL Health broke ground Tuesday on a new hospital in Wheat Ridge. The facility will replace Lutheran Medical Center at Clear Creek Crossing.
The new hospital is being built at Interstate 70 and 40th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, just 3 and a half miles from the existing campus.
SCL Health said the need for an updated hospital will expand access to emergency and critical care for families in Jefferson County. It will also give health care workers more capability to handle situations like the pandemic.
"The new replacement hospital will reflect many of the lessons learned over the last year. One example is that most of the beds in the new hospital will have the capabilities to be easily converted into ICU rooms," said SCL Health CEO Lydia Jumonville.
The new hospital is expected to open in 2024.