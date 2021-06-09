PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pueblo Police Department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show two people confronting a woman on a walk before grabbing her dog. Officers were called to the scene around 9:50 a.m. on May 23.
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
Investigators say the woman was walking the dog along the 300 block of East Evans Avenue when a driver pulled into a parking lot nearby. The victim told the officers that she heard a woman yell from inside the car to give the dog back.
The victim said two female suspects got out of the car and assaulted the victim before stealing her dog. The women in the car are both described as Black, one heavy-set with purple hair and the other wearing a white shirt. The victim added that a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt was driving the car.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Jeff Maize at (719) 553-3281. You can also remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.