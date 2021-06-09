ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Former quarterback Peyton Manning has been unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced on Wednesday.
Manning's Ring of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Broncos' game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Empower Field at Mile High.
“It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame,” Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis stated. “His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.”
“Peyton defined greatness as a Bronco. We’re thrilled that he will now join the other Broncos legends as our newest Ring of Famer.”#Broncos Pres. & CEO Joe Ellis on Peyton Manning’s #BroncosROF election: pic.twitter.com/H7hruLUbm5
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 9, 2021
Manning joins former cornerback Champ Bailey as the only Broncos to be selected to the team’s Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season. Inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2017, Manning joins a select few players who are in the Ring of Fame/Honor with two different NFL teams.
Manning is one of only eight players in NFL history to win all three of the league's most prestigious community awards: the Byron "Whizzer" White Humanitarian Award (2004), the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2005), and the Bart Starr Award (2015).
Manning also is a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (2018), the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (2019) and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (2019).