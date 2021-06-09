PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash on Wednesday morning closed Highway 285 in both directions between Ridge Lane and County Road 7. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. near Fairplay.
Troopers say a semi crashed into a Toyota 4Runner near mile post 184. The driver of the 4Runner, a 73-year-old man from Avon, was killed in the crash, according to CSP.
Investigators did not comment on the circumstances of the crash but did say the driver of the 4Runner was determined to be at fault. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash and no other passengers were involved.
There is currently no estimate for when Highway 285 will reopen.