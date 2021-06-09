LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A 73-year-old woman who has a cognitive impairment has been missing since Tuesday night. Pauline Croog was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Truman Court in Louisville at 8 p.m.
Croog has grey hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 140 pounds. Shewas last seen wearing a purple shirt, brown shorts, and a tan baseball cap. Croog wears glasses and investigators say she speaks with a “United Kingdom accent.”
If you see Croog, call 911 or the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.