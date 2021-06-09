WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Roosevelt High School football team traveled from Johnstown to pull double duty at Ulrich Farms in Platteville, after a tornado tore through the small town.
“I came over here as fast as I could and started helping,” said Roosevelt High School student, Tucker Peterson. “We got the notification that they needed help here, and we were all ready to go. We left the weight room and headed here.”READ MORE: Rafting Companies Make The Most Of Low Water Levels In Colorado's High Country
David Smith lives on the property. His home is now a total loss.
“The funnel cloud came through real slow and you could see the debris, and pretty soon you couldn’t see the house anymore,” Smith said. “All you could do is just cry. That’s all you can do is just cry.”READ MORE: Alec McKinney Continues Testimony In Devon Erickson's Murder Trial For STEM School Shooting
Ulrich Farm owner Rex Beall lost a few head of cattle, buildings, and a workshop. He knows it could’ve been worse.
“I was thinking ‘a week of cleanup just to get this stuff and the shrapnel cleaned up where we can get semis and get feed back in here,’” Beall said. “We got it done in a day, with that many people — just the outpouring of support and love, there’s not even words for it.”
As cleanup continues, people in this small town prove the community has a big heart.MORE NEWS: Weld County EF-1 Tornado Was Probably The Most Photographed In Colorado History
“If someone needs help, I will do anything for them,” Peterson said.