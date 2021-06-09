We’ve had a hot start to the month of June in Colorado. Denver hit 90 degrees or above four days in a row, the streak came to an end on Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees.
We soar to the upper 90s on Thursday, Denver is looking to hit 96 degrees. This would be our hottest day of the year so far. We're only in early June, that will be topped at some point this summer. Parts of southeastern Colorado will get into the triple digits or get very close to it. All of eastern Colorado from the foothills to the plains will be over 90 degrees on Thursday. We will also be windy.
The wind will be a real issue in western Colorado. Fire danger will once again be very high thanks to the wind, heat, and dry vegetation. Red Flag Warnings will be in place through midnight on Wednesday and again on Thursday.
Moffat and Rio Blanco counties will be under a High Wind Warning for gusts up to 60 mph.
We will also have quite a bit of wind along I-70 on Thursday. If you are a high profile vehicle driver, it may be a tough day and night.
All of this wind is thanks to an approaching cold front. This will knock our temperatures down a bit on Friday. We’ll take a break from the 90s and dip to the low 80s for one day. The cooler temperatures won’t last long. We’ll be back to the 90s for the weekend.