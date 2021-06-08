WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Two executive-level members of the Woodland Park Police Department are on leave during a criminal investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
"Although no charges have been filed at this time, Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds," officials stated.
"…this situation is very preliminary," officials stated. "…the city does not have any details of what the allegations are."
"The city of Woodland Park supports full transparency and appreciate the great work that the men and women of the Woodland Park Police Department perform on a daily basis," officials stated. "As information is shared with the city from the investigating agencies, we will update the public."