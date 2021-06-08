The Hottest Day This Week Is Yet To ComeWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

1 hour ago

Weld County Tornado Narrowly Misses Power Plant Near PlattevilleResidents from Denver to Greeley got a wild, almost once-in-a-lifetime show from Mother Nature late Monday when an afternoon thunderstorm produced a large, slow-moving landspout tornado in southwestern Weld County.

1 hour ago

Samantha Rodriguez Arrested In Denver After Her 7-Year-Old Son Was Found Dead On Hiking Trail Near Las VegasSamantha Rodriguez has been arrested in Denver after her son was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas last month. The body was identified as 7-year-old Liam Husted on Monday.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Patients At Children's Hospital Can Now Get Some TLC At The Newly Opened Canine Respite ParkThe park allows patients to spend time outdoors with therapy dogs.

2 hours ago

A Number Of People Have Been Displaced After An Apartment Fire In Aurora OvernightNo one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

2 hours ago