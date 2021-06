Returning To Work: Denver Employers Effort Smooth TransitionCompanies are starting to transition from working at home to hitting the office. CBS4's Shawn Chitnis learned how businesses outside of downtown Denver are handling the new move.

24 minutes ago

Funeral Procession Expected Wednesday For Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel Trujillo Who Died From COVID ComplicationsThe Denver Sheriff Department is mourning after another deputy has died from COVID.

41 minutes ago

Denver Police Arrest 5 Fans At CONCACAF Nations League Finals At Empower Field At Mile HighSome out-of-control fans attended the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver police arrested four fans for trespassing and one person for throwing projectiles at players.

59 minutes ago

First-Of-Its-Kind Law Allows Child Sex Assault Survivors To Sue Institutions That Covered Up AbuseState lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that will allow survivors of child sexual assault between 1960 and 2022 to sue institutions like the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts if their assault was the result of a cover-up by the institution.

1 hour ago

Firefighters Issue Warning to Stay Out Of Poudre River In Fort CollinsThe Poudre Fire Authority is telling people to stay out of the river in Fort Collins between Legacy Park and the whitewater park.

1 hour ago

Farmers Say Colorado Tornado Could Be Dangerous For Local Food SupplyExperts with the National Weather Service have ruled the land spout that damaged property on Monday was an EF-1 tornado, likely with winds topping around 100 miles per hour. The tornado didn’t cause injuries or claim human life, but it did cause significant damage to nearby properties in the rural portions of southwestern Weld County.

2 hours ago