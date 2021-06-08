WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drone video shows damage from Monday’s tornado that struck Weld County. A CBS4 viewer took the drone video which shows how widespread the damage is near Platteville.
The National Weather Service will have crews on the ground evaluating damage and tracing the path of the twister.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado Touches Down In Weld County Near Platteville
The storm that spawned the tornado between Firestone and Platteville shortly after 5 p.m. Monday moved slowly north allowing the tornado to be visible for at least 30 minutes. During that time, the tornado tracked at least 5 miles which is a relatively long distance for a Colorado tornado.
It was a very isolated thunderstorm with no other surrounding storms to block the view. The result was a clear view of the “landspout” tornado from the northern sections of the Denver metro area to the south to Fort Collins and Greeley to the north.