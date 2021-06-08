DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new public restroom in downtown Denver to accommodate the increase in visitors during Colorado’s Comeback. The restrooms are located off the 16th Street Mall on Champa Street.
An attendant will keep the restroom clean during operational hours 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The bathroom features touchless handwashing and a self-cleaning, disinfectant system to keep things safe during the pandemic.
"Providing residents and visitors access to a comfortable, clean restroom meets a basic and universal human need and we're proud to deliver this facility to the people of Denver," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. "By making restroom facilities more accessible to all, we increase people's ability to get out and enjoy our downtown area with confidence and improve quality of life and the way our city looks and functions."
This fixed restroom is a first for Denver, which had tested mobile public restrooms in 2016 to find the right location for a fixed facility.
The restroom is in what was previously a parking lane and has security cameras. Raised planters and tree canopies are being planned for the site.
Denver purchased the restroom facility for approximately $350,000 using federal Coronavirus Relief Funding.