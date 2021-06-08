COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs police are searching for Jacob Aaron Sedillo. Sedillo, 25, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of an officer on June 4.
Police say about 8 p.m. on June 4, officers contacted two suspicious motorcycles in the parking lot of 3010 North Nevada Avenue. During the contact, one of the motorcycle riders fired a weapon at the officer, striking him at least one time.READ MORE: Weld County Tornado Was Probably The Most Photographed In Colorado History
The suspect, identified as Sedillo, rode away while the other motorcycle rider remained on scene. The officer was not able to return fire and was rushed to the hospital.READ MORE: Group Of Jefferson County Parents Call For End To COVID Quarantines In Upcoming School Year
The search continues for Sedillo, who is described as a white male, Hispanic origin, 5-foot-11, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.MORE NEWS: Weld County Tornado: With Little Time To React, Colorado Family Hid In Bathtubs
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information of the whereabouts of Mr. Sedillo is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.