Who You Going To Call About Comeback Cash?The State of Colorado has a new way you can find out if your name is registered for the Comeback Cash drawing. There is now a hotline phone number you can call to find out if your vaccine has been registered.

Dr. Dave Hnida: 'No HIPAA Jail' For Asking About Vaccination StatusColorado has dropped the statewide mask mandate for anyone who is fully vaccinated, leaving businesses to rely on the honor method for unmasked customers. Dr. Dave Hnida addressed the legality of asking someone their vaccination status.

Dr. Dave Hnida: COVID Can Wreck Kids' LivesA recent study shows teens who come down with COVID-19 often get sick enough to be in the hospital, be put in the intensive care units and in some cases, even put on respirators or ventilators.

Lutheran Medical Center Celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day With Drive-Thru EventSCL Health Lutheran Medical Center held a celebration on Sunday to honor and support cancer survivors and patients.

Boulder Scientists Create Quick, Affordable, Pain Free COVID-19 TestIf anyone knows how to test for COVID-19, it's scientists from Tumi Genomics in Boulder.

UCHealth To Offer Free COVID Vaccines At Concacaf Nations League Finals At Empower FieldUCHealth is partnering with Concacaf and the Denver Mayor's Office to hold a free vaccine clinic at Empower Field during the Concacaf Nations League Finals.