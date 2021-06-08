CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – Some out-of-control fans attended the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver police arrested four fans for trespassing and one person for throwing projectiles at players.

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 6: United States players celebrate their win over Mexico as forward Christian Pulisic, holds up the CONCACAF Nations League Championship trophy after beating Mexico in the championship game of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High on June 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The United States beat Mexico 3 to 2 in a heated game that lasted over two hours. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

At the CONCACAF Nations League Finals last week, referees paused the Costa Rica vs Mexico semi-final game for three minutes, and some fans were ejected from the stadium, after some fans yelled a homophobic chant at players.

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 6: Messages across the board remind fans to stay civil during the first half of the championship game at the Concacaf Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High on June 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The United States took on Mexico in the final game. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Then during the final match against USA on Sunday night, one fan threw an object on the field, hitting and injuring a U.S. player.

That fan has been banned from all future events at Empower Field, according to the stadium management company, “The person arrested for throwing an object on the field was identified through security footage as being responsible for injuring a U.S. player. Along with facing criminal charges, this patron will be banned from all future events at Empower Field at Mile High.”

