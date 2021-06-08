DENVER (CBS4) – Some out-of-control fans attended the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver police arrested four fans for trespassing and one person for throwing projectiles at players.
At the CONCACAF Nations League Finals last week, referees paused the Costa Rica vs Mexico semi-final game for three minutes, and some fans were ejected from the stadium, after some fans yelled a homophobic chant at players.
Then during the final match against USA on Sunday night, one fan threw an object on the field, hitting and injuring a U.S. player.
That fan has been banned from all future events at Empower Field, according to the stadium management company, “The person arrested for throwing an object on the field was identified through security footage as being responsible for injuring a U.S. player. Along with facing criminal charges, this patron will be banned from all future events at Empower Field at Mile High.”