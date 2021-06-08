DENVER (CBS4) — Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA MVP! Jokic began the season on a mission. Despite Denver losing four of its first five games, Jokic recorded four triple-doubles in the team’s first six games. It was the beginning of the best year of the 26 year old’s career.
Jokic averaged nearly a triple-double this season with 26 points per game, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
His 16 triple-doubles were the second most in the league.
“The Joker” was at his best in some of the Nuggets’ biggest games.
In late January against the Jazz, he scored a then career high 47 points ending Utah’s 11-game winning streak.
In February, against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Jokic had a triple-double in the Nuggets 17-point win.
Then in March, Jokic thoroughly outplayed fellow MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, notching his 50th career triple-double in the Nuggets 31-point win over the Bucks.
His MVP statement game came against Memphis in April, Jokic scored 31 of his 47 points in the second half and overtime as Denver beat the Grizzlies..
He was the only MVP candidate to start every game and he led the injury riddled Nuggets to the 3rd seed in the West.
Many around the league were reluctant to consider Jokic the MVP front runner, but injuries to star players like Lebron and Steph Curry and Jokic’s sustained excellence made it crystal clear.
