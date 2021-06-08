COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Commerce City are searching for a driver accused of scuffing up a Denver police cruiser. Investigators say the suspect hit the DPD cruiser around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at East 36th Avenue and Pontiac Street.
Officers were able to track the suspect vehicle using Starchase, a GPS technology created for police departments as an alternative to high-speed pursuits. Investigators found the suspect vehicle more than an hour later near East 68th Way and Holly Street in Commerce City.
Officers with the Commerce City Police Department set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, who was still at large as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.