DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers in the House have passed a bill that would allow victims of sexual abuse to hold organizations accountable through civil lawsuits retroactively to 1960. The bill would allow survivors to sue organizations with youth-related programs that should have known, did not take action or covered up abuse while under their supervision.

Democratic Rep. Matt Sooper is a bill sponsor and says the measure would allow survivors to sue who were time-barred from bringing legal action for past abuse. State law previously only allowed alleged sex abuse victims to sue for six years after they turned 18. The bill next heads to the state Senate.

