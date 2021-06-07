WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – SCL Health Lutheran Medical Center held a celebration on Sunday to honor and support cancer survivors and patients. The event coincides with National Cancer Survivors Day on June 6.
The hospital set up a balloon arch at the main entrance to welcome cancer survivors and their families as they arrived in decorated cars.
Cheerleaders from Wheat Ridge High School showed their support for the survivors as they drove by. The event also featured giveaways, vendors and other activities.
SCL Health also kicked off their 2021 Heroes of Hope Walk/Run at Home Edition on Sunday. The virtual event encourages the community to walk or run and track their mileage or take part in a DIY challenge.
The fundraiser will benefit cancer survivors, caregivers, and patients at the Cancer Centers of Colorado. To register, visit lutheranheroesofhope.org/HopeinMotion.