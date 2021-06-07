WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – When Kelsey and Cameron Gransee were driving into Firestone to pick up dinner, they detoured to avoid what they thought was some strong gusts of wind.

“We saw it on the ground first, it looked like a dust devil,” Kelsey said.

When they looked up, they realized a tornado was forming.

“They were farther apart and then they finally moved closer together, and they circled around and moved behind us,” Cameron said.

The Gransees were like thousands of other Coloradans who had an unforgettable view of the Weld County tornado.

Photos from Greeley to Denver, Lafayette to Denver International Airport filled social media.

When they were driving home, the Gransees could still see the storm.

“You could tell it was heading north and then it started to dissipate as it got closer,” Cameron said.

“We saw the damage. We saw the debris field. There were trees down, a house on fire; pretty sad,” Kelsey said.

Weld County is asking anyone with damage to their property to email pictures to pio@weldgov.com for inclusion in our damage assessment report.

People are also encouraged to sign up for Code Red emergency notification system.