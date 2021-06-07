ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos long-time athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the team. The Broncos announced the news Monday morning.

“Greek” as he is known, is the 3rd longest-tenured employee in Broncos history.

“Greek is special.” We could go on & on about Steve “Greek” Antonopulos’ impact, but just listen to the players he’s worked with over the years and you’ll see: pic.twitter.com/jxuGIU9cwq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 7, 2021

“Steve has been an institution with the Broncos for the last 45 years and became one of the most respected athletic training professionals in all of sports,” said team President and CEO Joe Ellis. “As the only person in the history of the Broncos to be part of all eight Super Bowls, “Greek” made a profound impact on this organization.”

Antonopulos worked 941 games during his 45 years with the Broncos. During that time, he worked for 13 different head coaches.

He was a well-respected trainer in NFL circles having been honored with several awards. Maybe his best honor was being asked by Pat Bowlen’s family to be their father’s presenter at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019. Antonopolus was the only full-time employee who worked at the Broncos facility during Bowlen’s 35-year tenure as owner.

“I’m blessed to be able to call him a friend because of the type of person he is and the type of work ethic that he has and how important the Denver Broncos were to him."@johnelway reflects on his relationship with Steve “Greek” Antonopulos as a player, a GM and a friend: pic.twitter.com/1xoCblOShi — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 7, 2021

The Broncos will rename the athletic training room at the team’s facility in Antonopolus’ name and plan to honor him at a game this season.

“Greek” is a Colorado native who graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.