DENVER (CBS4) – Two major wildfires burning in Arizona are putting a lot of smoke into the atmosphere in the southwest United States. Both fires are to the east of Phoenix.
The Mescal Fire has scorched more than 52,000 acres southeast of Globe. The Telegraph Fire has burned more than 56,000 acres south of the town of Superior.
The current flow of wind in the atmosphere will allow some of this smoke to drift across Colorado. A few computer models show some fairly thick plumes passing through on Tuesday.
The smoke should mostly be elevated but it could still cause a few problems with air quality and visibility. Those who are extra sensitive to smoky air may have some allergy problems over the next few days.