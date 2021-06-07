COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi truck rolled into the backyard of a home after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2 and East 96th Avenue in Commerce City Monday morning.
Investigators say the semi was heading eastbound on East 96th Avenue at Highway 2 when it collided with cars entering the intersection. The semi crossed over the median of East 96th Avenue and came to a rest on its side in the backyard of a home in the Eagle Creek Sub Division.
Copter4 flew over the accident scene at 7:30 a.m. At least three other cars appeared to be damaged.
Five people were hurt in the crash — one had to be extricated from a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other four were treated at the scene and released.
Currently Highway 2 is shut down in both directions between East 88th Avenue and East 104th Avenue. East 96th Avenue is closed in both directions between Heinz Way and Chambers Road. The road closure is expected to be extensive due to a significant fuel spill.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as being a factor in the crash at this time.