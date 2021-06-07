(CBS4) – Last season University of Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer burst onto the scene leading CU to a Top 25 ranking and earning 2nd team All-Pac-12 honors. On Monday the senior quarterback is putting his name in the transfer portal, electing to transfer.

Noyer won the starting quarterback job last season in a tight battle with Tyler Lytle. The plan was for both quarterbacks to get playing time once the season began but Noyer energized Karl Dorrell’s team with his passing, running, toughness and leadership. He lead the Buffs to a 4-0 start to the season and established himself as QB1.

A shoulder injury late in the season hindered his performance as CU lost its final two games against Utah and Texas. Still, Noyer finished the COVID-abbreviated season with over 1,000 yards passing and was the Buffs second leading rusher.

“The season was everything I thought it would be and more.” said Noyer. “But at the same time, I didn’t finish the season well, partly due to my shoulder injury. So now I’m looking forward to a new opportunity and a fresh start, a place where they need a veteran quarterback who has the added experience of playing on both sides of the ball.”



Noyer’s departure means CU will have it’s third different starting quarterback in the last 3 seasons. Freshman Brendan Lewis and sophomore transfer J.T. Shrout are expected to battle for the starting job.



Lewis made an impressive debut in the Alamo Bowl vs. Texas. The Texas native threw for 95 yards and rushed for 73 and a score against the Longhorns.



Meanwhile Shrout is a transfer from Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games for the Vols,throwing for 9 touchdowns. He wears No. 7 because when he transferred, his dad told him he should wear John Elway’s old Broncos number now that he’s playing in Colorado.