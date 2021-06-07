WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A tornado was spotted on Monday in Weld County east of Interstate 25. A tornado warning was issued for the area around Platteville until 6 p.m. That’s about 35 miles north of Denver.
Copter4 flew near the tornado starting at approximately 5:15 p.m. It showed the tornado moving north and touching down on the ground and gaining strength. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Copter4 video showed it was still on the ground.
This tornado is still on the ground. Moving just to the west of Platteville, or ESE of Mead. Take cover now if in this area! #COwx https://t.co/fHH6nDBp7R
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 7, 2021
“Take cover now if in this area!” The National Weather Service office in Boulder wrote on Twitter.
CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney said there is lightning and hail to go along with the high winds due to the storm that’s producing the tornado.
Platteville is primarily a rural area, but there is some development along Highway 85.
Several Weld County residents shared photos with CBS4 of the tornado visible from their homes. That included RoxAnn Mack who lives in Firestone:
So far it’s not clear how much damage the tornado might have caused.