Armando Valdez Gonzalez Arrested In Violent Westminster Yard Sale RobberyWestminster police say they arrested Armando Valdez Gonzalez, 50, in a yard sale robbery on Saturday. Police say he faces multiple charges including aggravated robbery, assault in the first degree and theft.

5 minutes ago

Semi Rolls Into Backyard Of Commerce City Home After Multi-Vehicle CrashA semi truck rolled into the backyard of a home after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2 and East 96th Avenue in Commerce City Monday morning.

5 minutes ago

'Greatest Teacher Ever': Students, Friends, Family Remember Melissa Wright During Celebration Of LifeFor someone passing by, they might think what they saw was a typical summer picnic in Aurora. Instead, it was a celebration of life for Melissa Wright, a Denver-area mother and teacher killed May 29 in a shooting in Lowry.

6 minutes ago

Smoke From North Fork Fire Burning In Wyoming Can Be Seen From ColoradoA wildfire burning in Wyoming near the Colorado border is sending up so much smoke, it can be seen from Steamboat Springs. The North Fork Fire is burning north of the Routt County border, about two miles into Wyoming.

6 minutes ago

Funnel Cloud Spotted In Weld CountyA funnel cloud was spotted on Monday in Weld County.

34 minutes ago

Colorado Sports Broadcasting Veteran Jerry Schemmel Prepares For Solo Race Across America QuestJerry Schemmel is about to embark on the challenge of a lifetime: a 3,000 mile cross-country known as R.A.A.M.

42 minutes ago