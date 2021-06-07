STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Wyoming near the Colorado border is sending up so much smoke, it can be seen from Steamboat Springs. The North Fork Fire is burning north of the Routt County border, about two miles into Wyoming.
The fire was sparked by lightning and had burned 15-20 acres as of Monday evening.
Airtankers and helicopters were first to respond to the fire and agencies are working on getting ground crews to the fire. No people or structures were threatened as of 5 p.m. Monday.
The fire is actively burning in a pine beetle kill area.