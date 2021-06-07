CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:North Fork Fire, Routt County News, Steamboat Springs News, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Wyoming near the Colorado border is sending up so much smoke, it can be seen from Steamboat Springs. The North Fork Fire is burning north of the Routt County border, about two miles into Wyoming.

(credit: Casper Interagency Dispatch Center)

The fire was sparked by lightning and had burned 15-20 acres as of Monday evening.

(credit: Casper Interagency Dispatch Center)

Airtankers and helicopters were first to respond to the fire and agencies are working on getting ground crews to the fire. No people or structures were threatened as of 5 p.m. Monday.

(credit: Casper Interagency Dispatch Center)

The fire is actively burning in a pine beetle kill area.

