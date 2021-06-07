MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal at Mead High School has resigned less than a month after a photo surfaced showing students reenacting the murder of George Floyd. Rachael Ayers had worked at Mead High School for 12 years.
A photo of the incident shows three students, including one with blackface, and another placing their knee on the first student. It was taken on campus at Mead High School.
At the time, Ayers said the photo did not reflect the school's standards of respect, character and inclusivity.
St. Vrain Valley Schools superintendent Don Haddad released a letter to the community, reading in part, "Rachael Ayers has made the decision to resign as Principal at Mead High School. I want to thank her for her lengthy service to the Mead High community for the past 12 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, and I wish Mrs. Ayers the very best in her future endeavors. I understand how important strong leadership is in this time of change at Mead High, and to this end, I am excited to share that Dr. Brian Young has been appointed as the new Principal of Mead High School."
Young comes to Mead High School from Frederick High School which is in the same district.