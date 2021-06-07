(CBS4) — Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call of a dog injured during a hike on the Fern Canyon Trail on Sunday evening. The 8-year-old German shepherd mix had paw injuries and the team provided a litter evacuation to the trailhead.
On Sunday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of an injured dog on the Fern Canyon Trail.READ MORE: Tornado Warning In Colorado: Tornado Touches Down In Weld County Near Platteville
The dog sustained paw injuries while hiking with his owner. After the rescue team provided a litter evacuation to the trailhead, the owner then transported the dog to veterinary care.READ MORE: Smoke From North Fork Fire Burning In Wyoming Can Be Seen From Colorado
The rescue lasted approximately two and one-half hours.MORE NEWS: Colorado Restaurant Association Job Board Hopes To Bring Together Employers, Potential Employees
The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also assisted with the rescue.