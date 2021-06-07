CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call of a dog injured during a hike on the Fern Canyon Trail on Sunday evening. The 8-year-old German shepherd mix had paw injuries and the team provided a litter evacuation to the trailhead.

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

On Sunday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of an injured dog on the Fern Canyon Trail.

The dog sustained paw injuries while hiking with his owner. After the rescue team provided a litter evacuation to the trailhead, the owner then transported the dog to veterinary care.

The rescue lasted approximately two and one-half hours.

The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also assisted with the rescue.

